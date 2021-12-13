Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $821,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 346.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX opened at $168.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.