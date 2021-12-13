Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

