Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

