Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $992,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,269 shares of company stock valued at $622,528. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

