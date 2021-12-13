ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

