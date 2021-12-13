Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Atlas makes up 0.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Atlas worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Atlas’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

