Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atotech were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after buying an additional 229,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

ATC opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.