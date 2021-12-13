AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $30.51 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

