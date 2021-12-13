AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $30.51 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

