Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

