Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

