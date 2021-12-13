Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.