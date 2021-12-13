Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

