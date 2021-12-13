Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $109,665.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.44 or 0.08131204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,913.11 or 1.00044848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

