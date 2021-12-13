AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO traded down $25.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,977.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,128. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,028.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,817.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,645.86.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

