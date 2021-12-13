Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

AVLR opened at $143.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.32.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $6,536,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avalara by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

