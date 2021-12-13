Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 473 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 152,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

