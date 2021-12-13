Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $232.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.94. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

