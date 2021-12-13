Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $3,786,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $374.52 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.97 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

