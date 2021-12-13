Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in KBR by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 923,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

