Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $233,120.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.