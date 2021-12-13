Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $233,120.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
