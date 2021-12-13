Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne Sells 5,223 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,437. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.