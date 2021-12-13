AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €29.00 ($32.58) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.02) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.87 ($31.32).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €25.37 ($28.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.47. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.