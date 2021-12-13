Azuki Trading Down 7.1% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $493,007.77 and $29,953.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00055682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.22 or 0.07973609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.24 or 1.00392635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

