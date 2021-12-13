Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 442 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

