Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

