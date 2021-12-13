Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,611 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

