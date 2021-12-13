Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

MDT stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.