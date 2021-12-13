Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 191 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $152.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.