Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,979,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.84. 256,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,960,145. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

