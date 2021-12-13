Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 32,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $448,301.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

XAIR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,273. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.55.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Beyond Air Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

