Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $3.09 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.05 on Monday, hitting $612.95. 1,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.83. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

