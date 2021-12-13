Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.