Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 625 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

REGN traded down $20.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $649.22. 8,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $610.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,683 shares of company stock valued at $29,922,211. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

