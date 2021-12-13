Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. 157,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.