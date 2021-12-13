BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BDORY opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

