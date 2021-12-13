Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.66 on Monday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.5327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.65%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.