Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.75

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 30573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.