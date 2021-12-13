Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31% Upland Software -18.52% 5.83% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bandwidth and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70 Upland Software 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $151.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.40%. Upland Software has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 103.85%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Upland Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Upland Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 5.22 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -45.07 Upland Software $291.78 million 2.04 -$51.22 million ($1.87) -10.43

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Upland Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.