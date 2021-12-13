Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 605 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

