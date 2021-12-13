Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $34,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,489,000 after buying an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after buying an additional 427,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

