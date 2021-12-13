Bank Hapoalim BM Has $12.38 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $539.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.60. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $366.97 and a 1 year high of $551.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.