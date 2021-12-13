Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.39 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $697.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.39 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

