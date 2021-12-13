Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $6.60 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $368.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.88 and a twelve month high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

