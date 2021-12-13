Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 167 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 100.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

KLA stock opened at $410.69 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.71 and its 200-day moving average is $346.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

