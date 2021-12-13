Bank of America Corp DE Buys 28,381 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 5,803.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFS opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

