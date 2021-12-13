Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.26 Million Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at $148,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSO opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

