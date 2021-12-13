Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

James River Group stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

