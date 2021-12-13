Bank of America Corp DE Sells 339,244 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

