Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,311 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $847.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

